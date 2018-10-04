By Romi Bean

MILWAUKEE (CBS) – In just a few hours, the Rockies will take the field at Miller Park in Milwaukee to play their first NLDS game since 2009.

The Rockies had a grueling start to the week, playing in back-to-back winner-take-all games, first in L.A. for the division tiebreaker, and then in Chicago for what ended up being a 13-inning Wildcard match.

Today, the Rockies finally get their chance to play in a best-of-five playoff series. And it takes some pressure off knowing today’s game isn’t do or die. But that doesn’t mean they plan on slowing down.

“We’re going to try win every game just like we do in the regular season. We’re not going to take it easy just because it’s a 5-game series. We want to win as quick as possible. It’s going to be intense, it’s going to be fun, and we’re ready for it” Carlos Gonzales said.

“We’re very excited. It’s an opportunity to play a series, which we’ve wanted to do for a long time. We have a chance to do something special,” Nolan Arenado said

The Rockies got a day off yesterday, which should be a huge boost as they take on a Brewers team that’s been resting and recharging since Monday. So while the Brewers are well-rested, the Rockies are battle-tested.

First pitch for today’s NLDS Game 1 is at 3:07 mountain time.

Romi Bean is a sports anchor and reporter at CBS4. Connect with Romi on Twitter @Romi_Bean.