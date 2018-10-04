  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A cold front has moved through the region and you’ll definitely feel a taste of fall in the air today.

It will be 20-30 degrees colder than it was Wednesday in Denver and on the eastern plains for example.

This front was not quite as wet as it once appeared it could be, however, we aren’t finished with chances for precipitation just yet.

There’s a 30% chance for showers or t-showers both today and tomorrow as an area of low pressure moves through.

Looking ahead it will be a cool weekend as another cold front moves in and this one will bring some snow to the high country.

By Sunday night we could be looking at a chilly rain, and maybe even a mix of rain and snow, in and around the Denver metro area.

Stay tuned for those details!

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

