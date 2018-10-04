DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver man has been charged with first degree murder in the death of his girlfriend’s young son. John Affourtit, 33, is also charged with child abuse resulting in death.

On the afternoon of Sept. 25, police and medical personnel got a report of a child who was not breathing. They responded to an apartment in the 900 block of South Dahlia Street but were not able to revive 3-year-old Jeromiah Gurule.

The Denver Medical Examiner’s Office determined this little boy died as a result of physical abuse. Authorities have not released any other information about the case.

Affourtit, who lived in the apartment with the boy’s mother, was arrested on Sept. 27 on suspicion of first-degree murder of a child younger than 12.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday to be formally advised of the charges against him.