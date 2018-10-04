  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cache la Poudre River, Fort Collins, Larimer County, Local TV

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigators want the public’s help as they try to figure out what caused thousands of fish to die off in the Cache la Poudre River.

cpw Fish Die Off Investigators Want Help From The Public

(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

The die off affected several species in the Poudre River west of Fort Collins, which raised concerns for investigators.

poudre fish kill 5pkg frame 309 Fish Die Off Investigators Want Help From The Public

(credit: CBS)

The department tweeted that workers are sampling water. They are focused on a stretch of river from Linden Street to Timberline Road.

poudre fish kill 5pkg frame 369 Fish Die Off Investigators Want Help From The Public

(credit: CBS)

Anyone who may have noticed changes in the water quality or the behavior of fish around Sept. 19 is asked to call the Colorado Parks and Wildlife office in Fort Collins at (970) 472-4300.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s