FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigators want the public’s help as they try to figure out what caused thousands of fish to die off in the Cache la Poudre River.

The die off affected several species in the Poudre River west of Fort Collins, which raised concerns for investigators.

The department tweeted that workers are sampling water. They are focused on a stretch of river from Linden Street to Timberline Road.

Anyone who may have noticed changes in the water quality or the behavior of fish around Sept. 19 is asked to call the Colorado Parks and Wildlife office in Fort Collins at (970) 472-4300.