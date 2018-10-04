  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Zoo, Dikembe, Dobby, Giraffe, Local TV
Dikembe (credit: Denver Zoo)

DENVER (CBS4)– The oldest male giraffe in North America lived at the Denver Zoo until he had to be euthanized. Dikembe was 24 years old.

The Denver Zoo said he was the longtime patriarch of the zoo’s giraffe herd. He was described as gentle, charismatic and goofy.

dikembe copy Oldest Male Giraffe In North America Dies At Denver Zoo

Dikembe (credit: Denver Zoo)

He sired 17 offspring during his time at the zoo, including Dobby who celebrated his first birthday in February.

dobby 1 credit denver zoo Oldest Male Giraffe In North America Dies At Denver Zoo

Dobby (credit: Denver Zoo)

The zoo says that for the past several years, Dikembe had been treated for a host of health issues. They made the decision to humanely euthanize him after he began showing signs that his quality of life had declined.

“We are confident Dikembe lived each of his 9,036 days in comfort and with the opportunities that allowed him to thrive at Denver Zoo,” the Denver Zoo released in a statement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s