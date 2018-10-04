Denver Police, Denver Murder
By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – One man was shot to death in a Wendy’s parking lot late Wednesday night, according to Denver police.

shooting 1 Police Investigate Fatal Shooting In Wendys Parking Lot

(credit: CBS)

The shooting happened near 6th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard at approximately 9 p.m. Police worked well into the night investigating the incident and looking for evidence.

Officers tell CBS4 the suspect has not been arrested. They did not provide a description of that suspect.

shooting 2 Police Investigate Fatal Shooting In Wendys Parking Lot

(credit: CBS)

Sheridan Boulevard was closed in both directions for several hours but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 720-913-2000 or 911.

