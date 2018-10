Amazon is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour for all US employees. (CNN)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some Amazon employees aren’t happy with the company’s decision to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

That’s because Amazon is going to pay for the increase by no longer offering company stock or bonuses to some workers.

Amazon says the changes will make compensation more predictable and immediate.

But some workers say they will now make less money.