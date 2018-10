Denver (Colo.)- Thousands are without power in downtown Denver tonight, including Union Station.

Now more than 8,200 people are without power in LoDo/Ball Park/Union Station pic.twitter.com/wr6FjF8od4 — Tori Mason (@ToriMasonTV) October 4, 2018

The power went out at about 7p.m. and according to the Xcel Energy app, more than 8,200 people are without power in LoDo, Ball Park and Union Station.

panorama from above union station 🚫💡 pic.twitter.com/BbvpAiTir3 — Zephyr Headwear (@zephyrhats) October 4, 2018

CBS4’s Tori Mason says she saw a bright flash out her window before the power went out.

Traffic lights and street lights are out along 20th.

Xcel Energy has not commented about the outage or the cause.