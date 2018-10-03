By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Rockies fans are excited about their team making it to the National League Division Series.

“Oh my God, it was Heaven,” says Rockies fan Tom Loeffler, or “Big Tom” as he’s known. It’s no surprise that there is a lot of competition for tickets.

According to the Rockies website, tickets through the team are sold out for Sunday’s game. Tickets are also sold out for the Monday game if one team doesn’t sweep the first three games. Big Tom was prepared. He bought his tickets weeks ago, but even then he almost missed out.

“By the time I bought it, there weren’t three seats together. I was too late,” he says.

Tickets are still available on MLB’s partner website, StubHub, at prices ranging from $100 on the Rockpile to $360 behind home plate on Sunday. Ticket prices are about the same for Monday.

That’s a little too pricey for some fans.

“I don’t know. You know 95 bucks for the Rockpile is a little bit steep,” one man who spoke with CBS4 Wednesday said.

If the Rockies advance then you should probably reserve your seats as soon as you can. Big Tom may have already beat you to it.

“Buy them quickly,” he says. “Today I’m going to call again and order the NLCS tickets.”

National League Division Series

Game 1: Thursday, at Miller Park in Milwaukee 3:07 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, at Miller Park in Milwaukee 2:15 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday, at Coors Field in Denver, 2:37 p.m.

Game 4: if necessary, Monday Oct. 8, Coors Field in Denver, time TBD

Game 5, if necessary, Wednesday Oct. 10, Miller Park in Milwaukee, time TBD

The winner of this series plays the winner of the Los Angeles Dodgers/Atlanta Braves series in the National League Championship Series.

The winner of NLCS plays the American League pennant winner in the World Series.

