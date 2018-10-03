The view of Pikes Peak from Copter4 (credit: CBS)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A record number of people traveled up to Colorado’s Pikes Peak, exceeding 500,000 for the first time.

Through Sept. 30, a total of 527,696 people traveled the highway up to the attraction.

That is up from 2017’s 498,700.

Pikes Peak manager Jack Glavan says an increase of visitors was anticipated this year due to both steady growth in the last few years, plus the closure of the Pikes Peak Cog Railway.

Glavan noted that hundreds of thousands of visitors reached the peak via shuttle, which launched in early June because of construction at the Pikes Peak Summit Complex.

During winter hours, which began this week, the temporary, complimentary shuttle service will run on limited weekend service only, based on demand and weather permitting.

