DENVER (CBS4)– Get ready for a cell phone alert on Wednesday afternoon that will be a first from President Donald Trump.

The system is testing an alert from the National Presidential Alert System that could be used to warn the country about a crisis, not for regional or local alerts.

The test is scheduled for 12:18 p.m. Wednesday in the Mountain Time Zone. The test will sound an alarm similar to other alerts like the AMBER Alert system.



“When those messages appear on mobile devices, people should take those extremely seriously,” FEMA’s Antwane Johnson told CBS News. “It has some direct impact on either life or safety.”

Johnson said the system will be used to notify U.S. citizens of certain events of “national significance.”

The new presidential alert will be used for advance warning of national crises, and not for regional or local alerts.