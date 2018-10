DENVER (CBS4) — What does the fox say? Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers answered one of life’s eternal questions in a wildly over-the-top lip sync challenge video!

Their video has a lot more than just synchronized dancing and cute face paint — CPW launched a boat and a drone, broke out costumed characters and puppets, and even staged some “game cam” video.

We recommend watching all the way to the end to experience the full wackiness.