SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A large crash involving multiple vehicles and a semi has forced the closure of Interstate 70 in both directions.

#BREAKING – Large Incident on Eisenhower tunnel grade. Multiple vehicles and semi involved in crash. I-70 is CLOSED in both directions. ALT Route is HWY 6, over Loveland Pass. #cotraffic — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) October 3, 2018

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the Eisenhower Tunnel. It is unclear how long I-70 will remain closed in both directions.

It is unclear how many people are hurt or the severity of the injuries.

Drivers are urged to take Highway 6 over Loveland Pass.