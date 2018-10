WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– A family is safe after escaping a burning home in Westminster late Tuesday night.

The fire started about 11:30 p.m. at the home near 111th and Harlan. The flames started in a building in the rear of the home and spread into the home.

Everyone inside was able to escape safely and no one was hurt.

Firefighters say the fire caused about $150,000 in damages.

What caused the fire is being investigated.