DENVER (CBS4)– It was a celebration in the Hilltop neighborhood in Denver on Wednesday after the Cranmer Park Plaza reopened to the public.

The community came together to raise money for the reconstruction of the Cranmer Park Terrace and Sundial.

The structure was built in the 1930s and was in need of repair.

The community raised nearly $2 million to rebuild the cracked terrace and 6-foot sundial. The fundraising began in 2014.

Crews removed the entire sandstone plaza and brought it back to the way it was first created.

“To have it restored to what George Cranmer’s vision was is to meaningful to all of us and to have it restored in such a beautiful way, with the inlay still there. I can’t tell you how moving it is to celebrate this day,” said Mary Beth Susman, City Councilwoman, District 5.

At one point, Cranmer Park was considered one of the most endangered historic places in Colorado.