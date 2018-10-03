DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Zoo welcomed visitors on Wednesday morning after a security threat led to an early closure on Tuesday.

The Denver Zoo evacuated all guests after receiving a threat that someone was going to crash a plane into the popular destination.

The zoo returned to normal operations on Wednesday with moms, dads, children and other guests lined up outside the ticket office.

No one was injured after the threat on Tuesday. Roads surrounding the Denver Zoo were closed for a time during the investigation.