By Dago Cordova

DENVER (CBS4)– Rocktober continues as the Rockies move on to face the Brewers in the National League Division Series after beating the Cubs in the Wild Card game.

Many people are talking about a hug during the game between Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado and Cubs shortstop Javy Baez.

gettyimages 1044919120 Arenado, Baez Hug It Out As Rockies Beat Cubs During Wild Card Game

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 02: Javier Baez #9 of the Chicago Cubs hugs Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies in the eleventh inning during the National League Wild Card Game at Wrigley Field on October 2, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Tied up at one in the 11th inning, Baez tried getting to third base on a ground ball but Arenado was there to tag him out with a hug.

Twitter account “Titanic Baseball” set the replay videos with “My Heart Will Go On” By Celine Dion making the embrace especially emotional.

Game one of the NLDS is tomorrow afternoon in Milwaukee.

First pitch is at 3:07 p.m.

The series comes to Coors Field on Sunday afternoon for game three at 2:37 p.m.

Dago Cordova is a CBS4 news producer. Follow him on Twitter.

