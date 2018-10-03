By Dago Cordova

DENVER (CBS4)– Rocktober continues as the Rockies move on to face the Brewers in the National League Division Series after beating the Cubs in the Wild Card game.

Many people are talking about a hug during the game between Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado and Cubs shortstop Javy Baez.

Tied up at one in the 11th inning, Baez tried getting to third base on a ground ball but Arenado was there to tag him out with a hug.

Twitter account “Titanic Baseball” set the replay videos with “My Heart Will Go On” By Celine Dion making the embrace especially emotional.

Here ya go fam… Javy Baez and Nolan Arenado's hug is even better with Titanic music! pic.twitter.com/3bHCszSJAU — TITANIC BASEBALL⚾️🚢🎶 (@TitanicBaseball) October 3, 2018

Game one of the NLDS is tomorrow afternoon in Milwaukee.

First pitch is at 3:07 p.m.

The series comes to Coors Field on Sunday afternoon for game three at 2:37 p.m.

