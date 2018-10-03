CANON CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– Some people living in Canon City are finally getting some relief from a horrible smell that’s been plaguing one neighborhood, even causing some residents to move!

Now the Environmental Protection Agency is getting involved to help remove contaminates from the area.

According to the Canon City Daily Record, the bad smell has made some residents sick over the past six weeks. Some people even moved away because the smell was so bad.

Health officials are still investigating but believe they’ve traced the smell to a uranium-contaminated mill site nearby.

That site is part of a Superfund cleanup site.