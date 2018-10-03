Filed Under:Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Denver Police, Front Range Explosives Detection K-9 Group, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4)– A team of K-9 officers were sniffing around Broncos Stadium at Mile High for explosive detection training on Wednesday.

The dogs were trained at the venue in order to practice for a real life scenario.

dpd k9 explosion training 12vo frame 35 K 9 Officers Use Broncos Stadium At Mile High For Explosives Training

Trainers with the Front Range Explosives Detection K-9 Group planted items with explosive material on them throughout the stadium. Then the dogs sniffed out the ground and searched for the explosives material.

dpd k9 explosion training 12vo frame 384 K 9 Officers Use Broncos Stadium At Mile High For Explosives Training

The K-9 officers are trained to find everything from shell casings to explosives.

dpd k9 explosion training 12vo frame 2063 K 9 Officers Use Broncos Stadium At Mile High For Explosives Training

“The fact is we live in a dangerous world right now and people want to hurt us. These guys are just another tool in our toolbox to help keep us safe,” said Denver Police Detective Joe Campbell.

K-9s are also used for drug detection.

