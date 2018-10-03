DENVER (CBS4)– A team of K-9 officers were sniffing around Broncos Stadium at Mile High for explosive detection training on Wednesday.

The dogs were trained at the venue in order to practice for a real life scenario.

Trainers with the Front Range Explosives Detection K-9 Group planted items with explosive material on them throughout the stadium. Then the dogs sniffed out the ground and searched for the explosives material.

The K-9 officers are trained to find everything from shell casings to explosives.

“The fact is we live in a dangerous world right now and people want to hurt us. These guys are just another tool in our toolbox to help keep us safe,” said Denver Police Detective Joe Campbell.

K-9s are also used for drug detection.