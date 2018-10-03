(CBS4) – After kneeling during the national anthem last year and staying off the field in the early part of this season, something changed with Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall. In Week 3’s battle with the Ravens in Baltimore, Marshall was back on the sidelines with his teammates during the anthem. And he stood again on Monday night at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Last week on the CBS4 Sports show the CBS4 Football Blitz when he was asked about his change of mind, Marshall hinted that his decision was tied to “a big announcement coming up.” Today we know what that announcement is: the Broncos have teamed up with him to help his FEEL Movement.

The team announced Wednesday that they will commit $50,000 to help the organization, which stands for “Feed & Educate to Empower Leaders.”

“I’m excited that the Broncos are joining me in my journey to help create change in our community,” Marshall said in a statement. “I’m actually speechless that they decided to work with me on this initiative. Hopefully we can continue creating positive change in this movement to feed and educate to empower leaders.

We're joining LB @BMarshh in donating $50,000 to launch the FEEL (Feed & Educate to Empower Leaders) Movement in Denver. 📰 » https://t.co/5eoX7KVFOm pic.twitter.com/GXTQRH8jiC — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 3, 2018

“I just want to be able to give back. I feel like that is my purpose outside football, and I’m glad to have the Broncos’ support.”

As part of the FEEL Movement, Marshall helps out the Denver Rescue Mission and the groups Adolescents Know Your Rights and Action Youth. He also is committed to helping selected low-income families in Denver and his hometown of North Las Vegas by providing a month’s worth of non-perishable food as well as hygiene products and educational products.

He hasn’t said it outright, but it could be that Marshall’s decision to stand during the anthem once again is a reflection of the team’s commitment to helping him make positive change in the community.