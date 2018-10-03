HANSTON, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a man whose body was found in a southwest Kansas field lived in Colorado.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the case is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim was 21-year-old Bayron Diaz-Bautista from the Fort Collins area.

A farmer reported finding the body in a field Monday night southwest of Hanston in Hodgeman County.

Autopsy results have not been released.

