By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of people are killed on Denver roadways every year. Denver’s Vision Zero program aims to eventually bring the number traffic deaths down to 0.

With support from WalkDenver, whose mission is to make Denver “the most walkable city in the United States” by 2040, the city will evaluate applications from the public for community-oriented projects.

Vision Zero encourages the community to submit project suggestions regarding traffic safety issues they believe can be fixed.

“We want to partner and build on the strengths and assets of the communities that are in Denver. These communities have unique knowledge of where they feel safe and where they feel unsafe. We want to bring the community together to put forward a culture of safety,” said Michele Shimomura, spokeswoman for Denver Health and Public Environment.

Proposals to the city could include ways to reduce speeding, aggressive driving, DUIs — even suggesting a median near a busy intersection.

That’s how the new median and 52nd and Federal came about.

After a Regis University student was killed at the intersection, the school reached out to the city for a solution that would prevent it from happening again.

“We’re excited to offer this opportunity for our community members to get involved in this effort, as well as to identify and promote safety improvements like safe pedestrian crossings, bicycle facilities, hazard-free sidewalks and well-signed roadways,” said Mayor Michael Hancock.

The Vision Zero Community Program application process involves the following:

* Community members interested in designing a project that increases awareness of Vision Zero and promotes safer streets are asked to fill out an application form; each project requires a minimum of three applicants who will serve as team members (at least one must be a resident of the community).

* The boundaries of what constitutes the “community” served by a Vision Zero project can be determined by a variety of factors, including City designations, official Neighborhoods, travel routes or intersections, parks and recreation centers, schools or public transit stops.

* Potential project types can be large or small and can include such elements as temporary or demonstrative displays, the identification of safe routes, community meetings, public art, photography-based storytelling, data collection, surveys and educational materials. Ideas for projects can be found at denvergov.org/VisionZero. Applicants should strive to convey the potential impact of their proposed project, as well as how community support will be attained and fostered.

* A total of $50,000 is available for the projects. Project costs may vary from $2,000 to a maximum $20,000 and funds will be awarded at the discretion of DDPHE and DPW. Submissions should include an estimated cost, but final costs will be determined during the technical assistance phase with WalkDenver.

For more information or to apply, visit denvergov.org/VisionZero.

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.