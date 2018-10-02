CHICAGO (AP) – Tony Wolters hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the 13th inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Tuesday night in an epic NL wild-card game.
CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 02: Tony Wolters #14 of the Colorado Rockies hits a RBI single to score Trevor Story #27 (not pictured) in the thirteenth inning against the Chicago Cubs during the National League Wild Card Game at Wrigley Field on October 2, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Wolters, a reserve catcher who entered as part of a double switch in the bottom of the 12th, came up with runners at the corners and drove in Trevor Story with a liner back up the middle off Kyle Hendricks, quieting the Wrigley Field crowd of 40,151 on a crisp fall night.
CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 02: Seunghwan Oh #18 of the Colorado Rockies pitches in the tenth inning against the Chicago Cubs during the National League Wild Card Game at Wrigley Field on October 2, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 02: Javier Baez #9 of the Chicago Cubs turns a double play after forcing out Drew Butera #16 of the Colorado Rockies at second base in the eighth inning during the National League Wild Card Game at Wrigley Field on October 2, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Colorado heads to Milwaukee to open a best-of-five Division Series against the NL Central champion Brewers on Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 02: Trevor Story #27 of the Colorado Rockies hits a single in the thirteenth inning against the Chicago Cubs during the National League Wild Card Game at Wrigley Field on October 2, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 02: Javier Baez #9 of the Chicago Cubs hugs Nolan Arenado #28 of the Colorado Rockies in the eleventh inning during the National League Wild Card Game at Wrigley Field on October 2, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Scott Oberg, the sixth Colorado pitcher, fanned Kris Bryant for the final out of the 12th and then struck out the side in the 13th to end the longest postseason game in Wrigley Field history. Terrance Gore tried to sell that he was hit by a pitch, but was sent back to the plate after a review confirmed the initial call.
CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 02: Seunghwan Oh #18 of the Colorado Rockies pitches in the tenth inning against the Chicago Cubs during the National League Wild Card Game at Wrigley Field on October 2, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 02: Pedro Strop #46 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after striking out Ian Desmond #20 of the Colorado Rockies (not pictured) in the ninth inning during the National League Wild Card Game at Wrigley Field on October 2, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 02: Javier Baez #9 of the Chicago Cubs dives into second base after hitting a RBI double in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies to score Terrance Gore #1 (not pictured) during the National League Wild Card Game at Wrigley Field on October 2, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)