DENVER (CBS4) – People who attend performances of “Oklahoma!” this month at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts will be treated to plenty of high energy song and dance. But they’ll also be seeing an emotional representation of western American history that many people don’t know about.

oklahoma New Oklahoma! Production Depicts Life In A Western African American Town

(credit: CBS)

The DCPA Theater Company’s current performance of the Rogers and Hammerstein musical is set in an African American settlement in Oklahoma in 1906. At that time there were more than 50 all-black towns and settlements in the state.

oklahoma 2 New Oklahoma! Production Depicts Life In A Western African American Town

(credit: CBS)

The mostly-black cast is “wonderful,” according to Critic at Large Greg Moody.

“They’ve taken great performers and matched them to a classic musical to create something that is quite simply tremendous,” Moody said.

“Oklahoma!” is now playing in the Stage Theatre of the DCPA. For tickets, visit DenverCenter.org.

