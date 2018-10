MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Mesa County Sheriff was reminded on Tuesday a bet is a bet. Sheriff Matt Lewis is a Broncos fan. He made a bet with Grand Junction Police Chief Doug Shoemaker — a Chiefs fan.

The bet was about Monday night’s game between the two teams.

A bet is a bet @DShoemakerGJPD …… no matter how painful! It was still an epic game. Thanks for making it fun! Until 10/28….. #GoBroncos pic.twitter.com/mmiBu2ZZ7k — Mesa County Sheriff (@SheriffMesaColo) October 2, 2018

Unfortunately, Lewis (and the Broncos) lost, and because of that, he had to hold a sign proclaiming all things great about the Chiefs while wearing a Derrick Thomas jersey.