EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Eagle County Sheriff issued a mandatory evacuation of the Roaring Fork Apartments on Emma Road because of a water main break. The apartments are in Basalt.

Officials want residents to evacuate immediately and say the building is unsafe and uninhabitable.

Residents are being escorted back in to gather prescription medications and pets that were left behind.

Pitkin Emergency Alert for Basalt/El Jebel area: Mandatory Evacuation of Roaring Fork Apts @ 111 Emma Rd due to a utilities emergency. Residents must evacuate immediately! Bldg is unsafe! Evac center is @ Basalt Regional Library w/@COWYRedCross. Update when more info is available pic.twitter.com/ajfqYIN4vG — Eagle County Sheriff (@EagleCountySO) October 2, 2018

Officials say about 77 people live in the apartments. Those residents aren’t expected to be allowed back home for “many weeks.”

Evacuees can go to the Basalt Regional Library where the American Red Cross is staging.

The Aspen Animal Shelter is housing displaced pets. They can be dropped off until 8 p.m.