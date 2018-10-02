  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Moisture streaming into Colorado from Arizona will cause plentiful cloud cover across most of Colorado again on Tuesday. The Western Slope and most mountain areas are virtually guaranteed to get rain (and snow above about 12,000 feet). At lower elevations including the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas it will stay mostly dry but a few light rain showers are possible mainly after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Some of the rain on the Western Slope will be heavy and a Flash Flood Watch continues for most areas south and southwest of Gunnison through Wednesday night. A few locations could see up to 4 inches of total rainfall this week!

Our best chance for rain the Denver metro area will come Wednesday night as a cold front drops south along the urban corridor. Behind the front temperatures will fall 15 to 20 degrees with highs in the mid to upper 60s on Thursday and Friday with a continued chance for at least a few showers.

Looking farther ahead, unsettled weather will last through most of next week with cooler than usual temperatures and higher than usual chances for rain.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

