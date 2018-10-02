DENVER (CBS4) – A statewide poll released on Tuesday shows Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Polis is currently leading Republican state Treasurer Walker Stapleton by 7 points in the Colorado governor’s race. The survey from Healthier Colorado shows Polis at 47 percent and Stapleton at 40 percent.

This is the first poll of likely voters out publicly in the race. It also shows big support for several health issues, including increasing the age to buy cigarettes and hiking taxes on e-cigarettes.

The governor’s seat is open this year because Democrat John Hickenlooper is facing term limits.

A Polis victory would make him the first openly gay man to be elected governor in the U.S.

Polis, an entrepreneur who has started multiple companies, is calling for universal health care in Colorado and full-day preschool and kindergarten. Stapleton, who previously worked at technology startups, led a campaign against a 2016 ballot measure that would have brought the state universal health coverage. The measure lost by a margin of nearly 4 to 1.

