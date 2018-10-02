  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Campaign 2018, Colorado Governor's Race, Jared Polis, Walker Stapleton

DENVER (CBS4) – A statewide poll released on Tuesday shows Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Polis is currently leading Republican state Treasurer Walker Stapleton by 7 points in the Colorado governor’s race. The survey from Healthier Colorado shows Polis at 47 percent and Stapleton at 40 percent.

walker stapleton jared polis New Poll: Polis Leads Stapleton By 7 Points In Governors Race

Walker Stapleton, left, and Jared Polis, right (credit: CBS)

This is the first poll of likely voters out publicly in the race. It also shows big support for several health issues, including increasing the age to buy cigarettes and hiking taxes on e-cigarettes.

The governor’s seat is open this year because Democrat John Hickenlooper is facing term limits.

A Polis victory would make him the first openly gay man to be elected governor in the U.S.

Polis, an entrepreneur who has started multiple companies, is calling for universal health care in Colorado and full-day preschool and kindergarten. Stapleton, who previously worked at technology startups, led a campaign against a 2016 ballot measure that would have brought the state universal health coverage. The measure lost by a margin of nearly 4 to 1.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s