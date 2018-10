GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Part of Interstate 70 is closed in Glenwood Springs because of a semi crash. Colorado Department of Transportation says the truck went off the eastbound lanes and into the westbound lanes.

I-70 EB: Full closure between CO 82 (Glenwood Canyon) and Exit 133 – Dotsero (Dotsero). Crash. due to a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer that went off the upper deck onto the lower deck, no estimate for reopening — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) October 2, 2018

Eastbound lanes between mile markers 116 and 132 are closed. One lane going west is now open. Officials say vehicles are being detoured onto Independence Pass.

I-70 #GlenwoodCanyon closure could last 4 hours according to @CSP_Eagle – semi went off the top deck and landed on the bottom deck. Amazingly, only minor injuries being reported. @CBSDenver — Matt Kroschel (@Matt_Kroschel) October 2, 2018

Officials expect this to be an extended closure.