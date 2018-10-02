By Jeff Gurney

DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – Loveland Ski Area’s new high speed lift is nearly complete. Crews used a crane to install 42 chairs on “Chet’s Dream” on Monday.

They also gave the new lift a test run. Loveland says it will be ready for opening day.

“Chet’s Dream” replaces the old “Lift 1” and is usually the first lift to open. It reaches an altitude of 11,838 feet.

In June, with the public’s help, Loveland chose the name “Chet’s Dream” in honor of Chet Upham. The name was picked from 3,000 entries.

Loveland hopes to open in late October.

“Chet became a partner in Loveland Ski Tow Company in 1956 and immediately convinced the other partners it was time to install what would be Loveland’s first chairlift and only the third such lift in Colorado, Lift 1. While a major force in the formative years from 1956, it was when Chet bought out the other partners in 1972 that the true potential for Loveland was realized. From that day forward, the Upham Family has owned and operated Loveland Ski Area,” read the statement from Loveland Ski Area when the name was chosen.