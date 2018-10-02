Southwest Airlines passenger planes are seen at Chicago\'s Midway Airport in Illnois May 31, 2012. (credit: KAREN BLEIER/AFP/GettyImages)

DENVER (CBS4) — Looking for a cheap flight? Southwest Airline’s semi-annual 72-hour sale is on now and they’re offering one-way flights starting at $49 on the carrier’s shortest routes. For example, the $49 fares are available on routes such as Albuquerque to Los Angeles, Amarillo to Dallas, and Atlanta to Nashville.

Flights on longer routes are available for $79, $99 and $129 each way.

Options out of Denver start at $79 and include Atlanta, Boston, Cincinnati, Detroit, El Paso, Grand Rapids, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York, Oakland, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and more.

The following restrictions and exclusions apply: