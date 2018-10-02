By Karen Morfitt

BRIGHTON, Colo. (Cbs4) – Surveillance cameras are not just a great tool for homeowners; they are also helpful for police. That is why the Brighton police department is asking people to register their cameras.

Frank Serafini owns Serafini’s pizza in Brighton. You can usually find him behind the counter.

“Every day, I live here,” he laughed.

On the off chance he is not at work, he has six cameras inside and out with access to them right on his phone.

“That’s you standing at the front counter right now,” Serafini said to CBS4 reporter Karen Morfitt.

His cameras are now part of a surveillance camera registry at the Brighton Police Department.

If something happens in or around his area, investigators will know whom to turn to for video immediately.

“Neighborhood canvasses take time at a critical time when we are looking information quickly when we are trying to narrow down who was in the area and who wasn’t in the area,” Brighton police spokesperson John Bradley said about the program.

Since announcing the program two weeks ago, 75 people have voluntarily signed up. The agency says knowing where cameras are will help investigators solve crimes faster.

They say many times the best video evidence is not of the crime itself but of the streets leading to and from the scene.

“We are not asking for access to your files. We are not asking for you to send your live feed. All we are asking is if there is a crime, can we come knock on your door and ask for a copy?” Bradley said.

For Serafini, the decision to sign up was a no brainer, and he is urging others to get on board as well.

“You know it takes everyone to fight crime it really does,” he said.

Registering your camera is optional, and the information will be kept confidential.

Longmont Police, Castle Rock Police & the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office already have similar programs in place.

LINK: Brighton Neighborhood Surveillance Camera Registration

