GUNNISON, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife demonstrated a new way to keep bears out of your home and away from your property. Officers in Gunnison shared a video of a bear coming across an electric unwelcome mat.

Bears have been making more appearances closer to towns and cities as they forage in preparation for hibernation.

The electrified mat seen in the video provided a short, non-lethal shock to the bear when it stepped on it, officials say.

Zapped! A bear near Gunnison meets an electric "unwelcome mat." These are very effective at keeping bears away from structures, chicken coops, etc. Learn how to build one at:https://t.co/wtZAnxl1Fq @coparkswildlife pic.twitter.com/rjpx3G9ugR — CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) October 1, 2018

LINKS: Colorado Parks and Wildlife Unwelcome Mats Information | Living With Bears