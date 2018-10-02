Comments
GUNNISON, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife demonstrated a new way to keep bears out of your home and away from your property. Officers in Gunnison shared a video of a bear coming across an electric unwelcome mat.
Bears have been making more appearances closer to towns and cities as they forage in preparation for hibernation.
The electrified mat seen in the video provided a short, non-lethal shock to the bear when it stepped on it, officials say.
