(HOODLINE) – Want to get out and about this weekend, without breaking the bank? Here are five ideas for what to do in Denver for $20 or less.

Mona Lucero and GIA New York runway show

This two-part runway experience is part of Massif Fashion Week and features Mona Lucero, a fashion designer based out of Denver, and GIA New York by Guillermo Irias, a Central American designer based out of New York. The runway showcase caters to retail buyers, fashion enthusiasts and the garment industry as a whole.

When: Friday, Sept. 28, 7-10 p.m.

Where: Massif Studios, 2191 S. Broadway.

Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Zwanze Day 2018

Celebrate Zwanze Day at Crooked Stave Taproom. For the uninitiated, Zwanze is an annual brew that comes out of the legendary Cantillon Brewery in Belgium. The brew is slightly different every year and is distributed around the world and consumed on Zwanze Day worldwide.

As part of your entry fee, you’ll get a commemorative glass to take home. Additional brews from Cantillon will also be available.

When: Saturday, Sept. 29, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Where: Crooked Stave Taproom, 3350 Brighton Blvd.

Admission: $20 Nath pour and glass

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Jewels of Highlands Home Tour 2018

This annual tour opens up some of North Denver’s most beautiful homes for viewing. This year, the homes are located in the West Highlands neighborhood.

All proceeds will go to benefit Skinner Middle School.

When: Saturday, Sept. 29, noon-4 p.m.

Where: West Highlands Edition Nostalgic Homes, 3737 W. 32nd Ave.

Admission: $25 tour admission; $15 seniors.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

