By Zack Kelberman

(247 SPORTS) – Royce Freeman turned nothing into something, and then something into a touchdown.

The Denver Broncos’ rookie running back hit paydirt on a 14-yard touchdown run in the second quarter of Monday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Freeman looked to have been stopped in the backfield before getting to the edge, breaking a few tackles, and carrying a defender into the end zone.

Freeman’s score tied the game at 10-10. Check it out below.

The Broncos are running at will against a leaky Kansas City defense, piling up 88 rushing yards on 10 carries, split between Freeman and fellow rookie Phillip Lindsay. Denver continues to utilize a committee backfield, which also includes Devontae Booker. The unit is also receiving an excellent contribution from fullback Andy Janovich, who’s laying crushing blocks and springing massive holes.

Royce Freeman ties things back up #KCvsDEN pic.twitter.com/7Fi3HOOmik — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) October 2, 2018

This is par for the course for Janovich.

“Andy, he plays probably 10-12 plays a game on offense,” head coach Vance Joseph said last week.

“He’s obviously a core [special] teamer for us. When he’s out there, he’s making impact blocks. He’s catching the football for us. He’s a big deal for our offense. Without him, we can’t play in 21 and run the ISO plays or run the outside zones without that guy blocking for us. He’s got good ball skills as a receiver. He’s a core teamer and he’s a captain for a reason. That’s the way his teammates see him—as an important part of our team.”