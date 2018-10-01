WINDSOR (CBS4) — A train went off the rails in Windsor Sunday night, landing within inches of the backyard fences of homes near Windsor Middle School.

The derailment also shut down 7th Avenue, which is a main artery in and out of the town.

It happened just after 7 p.m. as the train cut through Windsor on its way northwest towards Timnath and Fort Collins.

Investigators were on scene at 10 p.m., trying to determine what caused the train to derail — as others worked to move the train cars and clean up the mess. The train was loaded with tons of fracking sand.

Luckily, only a handful of cars derailed and no one was injured.

The roads reopened Monday morning but crews were still working to upright the toppled train cars.