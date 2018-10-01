CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A five-day search for clues in the death of a Colorado mother who disappeared 36 years ago was “very successful,” investigators announced Sunday. Beverly England was was 32 years old when she disappeared in 1980.

England’s husband reported her missing after she failed to return to their Salida home. He was publicly cleared in the case.

The cold case became active in 2015 when DNA proved bones found years ago in a mountainous area were in fact those of England.

Search teams spent last week digging in rugged, remote territory near Mount Shavano, looking for her remains.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said “numerous human remains, believed to be that of Beverly England, along with several items believed to be associated with her death, were recovered and collected as evidence.”

Investigators said several remains had possible damage and that could help determine the cause of death.

All of the human remains that were recovered will now be sent to pathology at the University of Northern Texas where they will be analyzed for identification.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, the Salida Police Department, the Chaffee County Coroners Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation — along with volunteers — helped the excavation operation.

“The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank numerous persons that volunteered during this operation because your help was most beneficial,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Investigators say they do have a suspect in the case, but that name has not been released.