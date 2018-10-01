  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    7:30 PMHappy Together
    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Campaign 2018, Congressional District 6, Jason Crow, Local TV, Mike Coffman

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s Congressional District 6 could determine which party controls the U.S. House after November.

Democrats need to pick up 23 seats, and Incumbent Congressman Mike Coffman is one of their top targets.

He’s been the subject of a barrage of attack ads and is fighting back with one of his own.

Shaun Boyd gives the ad a Reality Check.

Click here to see all of CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd’s Reality Check reports.

Boyd’s sources for this Reality Check are as follows:

https://web.archive.org/web/20160413232414/https:/www.hollandhart.com/jacrow

https://www.denverpost.com/2012/03/30/insurance-executive-sentenced-to-5%C2%BD-years-for-fraud/

https://www.justice.gov/archive/usao/co/news/2011/May2011/5_6b_11.html

https://www.justice.gov/archive/usao/co/news/2011/May2011/5_6b_11.html

https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdtx/pr/san-antonio-businessman-sentenced-va-fraud-scheme

USA V. Rising, Case No. 1:11cr117, Order, U.S. District  Colorado, Filed 4/4/11

USA v. Mark F. Bishop, Case No. 1:11cr117, U.S. District Court For The District Of Colorado, Indictment, Filed 4/18/11

USA V. Saunders, Case No. 5:13cr197, Order, U.S. District Texas Western, Filed 3/6/13

https://www.denverpost.com/2010/05/12/people-on-the-move-276/

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s