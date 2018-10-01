  • CBS4On Air

Grand County, Silver Creek Fire, Wildfires

KREMMLING, Colo. (CBS4) – Homes, farms and ranches along a section of Highway 40 have been placed on pre-evacuation notice Monday following the overnight growth of a spot fire outside the containment lines of the Silver Creek Fire.

High winds out of the southwest Sunday produced embers that sparked the new fire just north of the Silver Creek Fire’s northern boundary, according to information from the fire management team.

Beetle-killed timber in that area ignited, encouraging a mile-long run to the northeast by the new finger of flames.

Firefighting aircraft were grounded during the spot fire’s growth due to the high winds.

New Spot Fire Prompts Pre Evacuation Notices In Grand County

The Silver Creek Fire on September 22, 2018. (credit: US Forest Service/Inciweb)

Residents in the Lake Agnes, Rabbit Ears Village, and areas north of Grand County Road 182 have been asked to prepare to evacuate quickly when, and if, ordered to do so.

A bulldozer has been positioned in front of the spot fire and is attempting to complete a new containment line.

 

The Silver Creek Fire started more than 10 weeks ago and has burned more than 19,000 acres. It’s already been determined to be caused by a lightning strike.

 

