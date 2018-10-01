Filed Under:Clemente Roberts, Denver, Denver District Attorney's Office, Denver Police Department, Jekylis Ross-Henderson, Joshua Cunningham, Murder, Vincent Harper
Vincent Harper, Joshua Cunningham, Clemente Roberts (credit: Denver District Attorney's Office)

DENVER (CBS4) — Three men are facing murder charges in the death of 26-year-old Jekylis Ross-Henderson and the wounding of another man in Denver back in April.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of East 20th Avenue, in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood, on April 30.

Vincent Harper, 29, Joshua Cunningham, 20, and Clemente Roberts, 19, have each been formally charged with one count of murder in the first degree-after deliberation, one count of murder in the first degree-extreme indifference, two counts of attempted murder in the first degree-extreme indifference, and one count of second degree assault-deadly weapon.

An arrest warrant was issued for Harper on Sept. 19 and he was arrested the same day by Denver police.

20th clarkson shooting 1 vincent harper from denver da 3 Men Charged With Murder In Shooting Death Of Man In Denver

Vincent Harper (credit: Denver District Attorney’s Office)

Cunningham and Roberts were already in custody in the Arapahoe County jail on unrelated charges when arrest warrants were issued for them on Sept. 20.

20th clarkson shooting 2 joshua cunningham from denver da 3 Men Charged With Murder In Shooting Death Of Man In Denver

Joshua Cunningham (credit: Denver District Attorney’s Office)

20th clarkson shooting 3 clemente roberts from denver da 3 Men Charged With Murder In Shooting Death Of Man In Denver

Clemente Roberts (credit: Denver District Attorney’s Office)

No further details are available at this time as the arrest affidavits for all three are sealed.

Harper’s advisement hearing was last Friday. His next court appearance is Oct. 5 at 8:30 a.m. for a status hearing.

Cunningham and Roberts are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 12 at 8:30 a.m. for advisement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s