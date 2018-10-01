DENVER (CBS4) — Three men are facing murder charges in the death of 26-year-old Jekylis Ross-Henderson and the wounding of another man in Denver back in April.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of East 20th Avenue, in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood, on April 30.

Vincent Harper, 29, Joshua Cunningham, 20, and Clemente Roberts, 19, have each been formally charged with one count of murder in the first degree-after deliberation, one count of murder in the first degree-extreme indifference, two counts of attempted murder in the first degree-extreme indifference, and one count of second degree assault-deadly weapon.

An arrest warrant was issued for Harper on Sept. 19 and he was arrested the same day by Denver police.

Cunningham and Roberts were already in custody in the Arapahoe County jail on unrelated charges when arrest warrants were issued for them on Sept. 20.

No further details are available at this time as the arrest affidavits for all three are sealed.

Harper’s advisement hearing was last Friday. His next court appearance is Oct. 5 at 8:30 a.m. for a status hearing.

Cunningham and Roberts are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 12 at 8:30 a.m. for advisement.