By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A southwesterly flow in the atmosphere above Colorado will allow temperatures to be much warmer on Monday compared to Sunday. The same flow will also transport enough moisture into the state to cause areas of fog in the morning and a chance for thundershowers in the afternoon.

The shower and thunderstorm activity will start in the mountains and then could move east into the metro area mainly after 1-2 p.m. The chance should largely end by 5-6 p.m. so plan on mainly dry weather for the Broncos game. It will also be mild for an evening game in October with temperatures mainly in the 60s.

115 Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Warming Back Up, T Showers Possible
Tuesday and Wednesday will bring warm and dry weather to Denver and the Front Range while the Western Slope and especially the San Juan Mountain region will experience numerous showers and a few thunderstorms. Southwest Colorado could experience enough rain to cause significant flooding. A Flash Flood Watch has already been posted for Tuesday and Wednesday in that area.

211 Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Warming Back Up, T Showers Possible
The moisture will reach Denver and much of eastern Colorado starting Wednesday night but at this time we’re not concerned about flooding anywhere east of the Continental Divide.

5day Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Warming Back Up, T Showers Possible

drought monitor Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Warming Back Up, T Showers Possible

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

