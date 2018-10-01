  • CBS4On Air

By Melissa Garcia

ARVADA. Colo. (CBS4) – A boy with autism who was battling cancer passed away less than a day after the community rallied to give him an early Halloween celebration in Arvada. Jaxon Baumgard, 5, died Sunday morning.

In just a couple of hours on Saturday, businesses in Old Towne Arvada raised $250 dollars for the terminally ill child. They walked down Grandview Avenue for his last holiday celebration.

Ewing’s Sarcoma took Jaxon’s life hours after the early trick-or-treat gathering. Doctors knew that Jaxon did not have long to live and probably would not make it until Oct. 31.

Jaxon’s mom, Amber Baumgard, said that up until a week ago, no one would have known that the energetic, fun and happy boy was sick.

His rare form of bone cancer started in his leg and traveled to his lungs.

The diagnosis came days after the birth of his sister, Jordyn, 2.

“She doesn’t understand why all of a sudden her brother can’t play with her… I know it will be hard on her. They’re the best friends in the world. She’s been there through everything with him,” Baumgard said.

Although Jaxon has lost his fight against the disease, his family said that he ultimately won by touching hearts.

“He’s going to win his fight in a different way than we thought,” Baumgard said.

A family member has set up an online fundraiser: www.gofundme.com/jaxonsclubhouse

All donations will go towards funeral costs.

