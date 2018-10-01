DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Rockies pitcher German Marquez has been voted as the National League Pitcher of the Month of September.

Marquez registered a 3-1 record with 48 strikeouts and a 2.14 ERA with five starts in September. This is his first such award this season. He’s also the third pitcher in the Rockies franchise history to earn the award; Shawn Chacon in April of 2003 and Ubaldo Jimenez in April-May of 2010.

Marquez, 23, has had 221 strikeouts during the 2018 season ahead of Game 163 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The previous record was held by Jimenez in 2010.