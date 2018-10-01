(CBS4) – Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has moved up on the Denver Broncos franchise receptions list.

Sanders got his 328th reception during the Monday night loss against the Chiefs at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

He vaulted past receiver Brandon Marshall in the Top 10, moving to No. 9. The Broncos receivers in front of him are as follows:

1. Rod Smith, 849

2. Shannon Sharpe, 675

3. Demaryius Thomas (active player)

4. Lionel Taylor, 543

5. Ed McCaffrey, 462

6. Vance Johnson, 415

7. Riley Odoms, 396

8. Steve Watson, 353

PHOTO GALLERY: Chiefs 27, Broncos 23