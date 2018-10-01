Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Emmanuel Sanders, Local TV

(CBS4) – Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has moved up on the Denver Broncos franchise receptions list.

gettyimages 1034543094 Emmanuel Sanders Passes Brandon Mashall On Broncos Receptions List

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Sanders got his 328th reception during the Monday night loss against the Chiefs at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

He vaulted past receiver Brandon Marshall in the Top 10, moving to No. 9. The Broncos receivers in front of him are as follows:

1. Rod Smith, 849
2. Shannon Sharpe, 675
3. Demaryius Thomas (active player)
4. Lionel Taylor, 543
5. Ed McCaffrey, 462
6. Vance Johnson, 415
7. Riley Odoms, 396
8. Steve Watson, 353

