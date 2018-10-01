FLORENCE, Colo. (AP) — Ector Rodriguez, the owner of a southern Colorado bowling alley, has died after getting stuck in a pin setting machine.

Police in Florence say they responded to a call early Sunday afternoon and found Rodriguez, 65, of Penrose, stuck in the machine at Fremont Lanes. He was unconscious and not breathing.

Emergency responders determined he had died.

Florence Police Chief Michael De Laurentis says no foul play is suspected and the death is believed to be an accident.

