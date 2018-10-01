DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – The popular Ice Castles in Dillon are coming back for a second year after the attraction opened for the first time in 2017.

Hundreds flocked to the town last year for a chance to explore the castles.

The fortresses of ice included walls, 40-foot towers and life-sized thrones lit up with LED lights for the public to marvel at.

While last year’s event ran into some unusual warm weather that threatened the event’s opening day, the company from Utah was able to get things in order with the help of Mother Nature.

This year, the attraction is expected to open sometime toward the end of December.