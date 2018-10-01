  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Cardi B, New York, Nicki Minaj

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Rapper Cardi B was released after turning herself in Monday morning for questioning about a fight at a strip club, police said. She was issued a desk appearance ticket and faces charges of reckless endangerment and assault — both misdemeanor crimes.

gettyimages 847161952 Cardi B Faces Charges After Brawl At New York Strip Club

Cardi B attends her 3rd Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

The rapper is alleged to have taken part in a melee at Angels Strip Club in Queens in which her and nine members of her entourage allegedly threw bottles, chairs and a hookah pipe in the direction of bartenders inside the club, injuring two of the bartenders.

The fracas broke out over the suspicion that Cardi B’s husband was cheating with one of the women.

Police are still investigating. She is due in court on October 29.

The incident took place around 3 a.m. on Aug. 29.

Earlier this month, the rapper got into a fight with Nicki Minaj during a Fashion Week party. Members of her entourage allegedly assaulted a man after the Met Gala in May.

Cardi B and husband, rapper Offset, recently welcomed their first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

 

