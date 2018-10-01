NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Rapper Cardi B was released after turning herself in Monday morning for questioning about a fight at a strip club, police said. She was issued a desk appearance ticket and faces charges of reckless endangerment and assault — both misdemeanor crimes.

The rapper is alleged to have taken part in a melee at Angels Strip Club in Queens in which her and nine members of her entourage allegedly threw bottles, chairs and a hookah pipe in the direction of bartenders inside the club, injuring two of the bartenders.

The fracas broke out over the suspicion that Cardi B’s husband was cheating with one of the women.

Police are still investigating. She is due in court on October 29.

Rapper Cardi B just turned herself in to New York City police in connection with an assault on two bartenders at a strip club in Queens. @NYPDnews says it is unclear at this point if the rap star was directly involved in the fight. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/viJ49fJJ89 — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) October 1, 2018

The incident took place around 3 a.m. on Aug. 29.

Cardi B walked back out of a Queens police station. She now faces 3 misdemeanor charges from an incident at a strip clip back in late August. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/RGmgFZTi4D — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) October 1, 2018

Earlier this month, the rapper got into a fight with Nicki Minaj during a Fashion Week party. Members of her entourage allegedly assaulted a man after the Met Gala in May.

Cardi B and husband, rapper Offset, recently welcomed their first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus.