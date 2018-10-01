By Zack Kelberman

(247 SPORTS) – Welcome back, Phillip Lindsay.

The Denver Broncos’ rookie running back, ejected during last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, put the team on top of the Kansas City Chiefs, 20-13, in the third quarter of Monday’s game. Lindsay found the end zone on a one-yard slither, which you can check out below.

Lindsay has been part of a dominant rushing attack from Denver. Combined with fellow rookie Royce Freeman, who scored earlier in the game, Lindsay is up to 67 yards on 10 carries. The Broncos have totaled 153 yards on the ground through three quarters.

The Broncos are running at will against a leaky Kansas City defense, utilizing a committee backfield. The unit is also receiving an excellent contribution from fullback Andy Janovich, who’s laying crushing blocks and springing massive holes.

This is par for the course for Janovich.

“Andy, he plays probably 10-12 plays a game on offense,” head coach Vance Joseph said last week. “He’s obviously a core [special] teamer for us. When he’s out there, he’s making impact blocks. He’s catching the football for us. He’s a big deal for our offense. Without him, we can’t play in 21 and run the ISO plays or run the outside zones without that guy blocking for us. He’s got good ball skills as a receiver. He’s a core teamer and he’s a captain for a reason. That’s the way his teammates see him—as an important part of our team.”