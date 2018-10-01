(CBS4) – Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay are setting team records as they make the Chiefs run defense look silly Monday night.

The pair of fabulous rookie runners have become the first tandem in Broncos history to each have more than 60 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in the same game.

RBs @rolls_royce21 & @I_CU_boy are the 1st pair of Broncos rookies in team history to each have 60+rush yds & 1+TD in the same game with their performance tonight against Kansas City. — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) October 2, 2018

Freeman’s touchdown came in the first half at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Lindsay scored in the second half, and after his 1-yard touchdown run he handed the ball to offensive lineman Garret Bolles and Bolles spiked the ball in the end zone.

When they open up the hole for your TD, they get to spike the football.#BeatTheChiefs pic.twitter.com/5EtArF5W4K — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 2, 2018

Lindsay’s touchdown brought the game score to 20-13 in the third quarter.

Up 10 with 12 minutes to go, I don't know if the #Broncos have to run another pass play looking at this –>> pic.twitter.com/BfNDvNI4SK — Ryan Greene 📷 (@RyanCBS4) October 2, 2018

