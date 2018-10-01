  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Phillip Lindsay, Royce Freeman

(CBS4) – Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay are setting team records as they make the Chiefs run defense look silly Monday night.

gettyimages 10443692701 Phillip Lindsay & Royce Freeman Set New Broncos Rookie Single Game Rushing Mark

Running back Royce Freeman of the Broncos rushes for a second-quarter touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The pair of fabulous rookie runners have become the first tandem in Broncos history to each have more than 60 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in the same game.

Freeman’s touchdown came in the first half at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

gettyimages 1044362384 Phillip Lindsay & Royce Freeman Set New Broncos Rookie Single Game Rushing Mark

Running back Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos rushes against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter of a game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on October 1, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Lindsay scored in the second half, and after his 1-yard touchdown run he handed the ball to offensive lineman Garret Bolles and Bolles spiked the ball in the end zone.

Lindsay’s touchdown brought the game score to 20-13 in the third quarter.

PHOTO GALLERY: Broncos-Chiefs

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s