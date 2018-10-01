Comments
(CBS4) – Royce Freeman and Phillip Lindsay are setting team records as they make the Chiefs run defense look silly Monday night.
The pair of fabulous rookie runners have become the first tandem in Broncos history to each have more than 60 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in the same game.
Freeman’s touchdown came in the first half at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
Lindsay scored in the second half, and after his 1-yard touchdown run he handed the ball to offensive lineman Garret Bolles and Bolles spiked the ball in the end zone.
Lindsay’s touchdown brought the game score to 20-13 in the third quarter.
