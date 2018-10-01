BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – In an effort to protect the animals, city officials in Boulder are looking for feedback from residents on how to minimize encounters with bears.

Wildlife experts say bears are in active hyperphasia stage in Colorado right now, meaning they’re excessively hungry and they are foraging for two hours a day.

The city is working with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and asking residents to visit the website BeHeardBoulder.org to share feedback about how to best prevent bears from getting into humans’ trash and limit the interactions bears have with humans.