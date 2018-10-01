  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:bears, Boulder, Boulder County
(credit: Golden Police Department / Facebook)

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – In an effort to protect the animals, city officials in Boulder are looking for feedback from residents on how to minimize encounters with bears.

golden black bear Boulder Asks Residents To Provide Feedback On Bears

(credit: Golden Police)

Wildlife experts say bears are in active hyperphasia stage in Colorado right now, meaning they’re excessively hungry and they are foraging for two hours a day.

The city is working with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and asking residents to visit the website BeHeardBoulder.org to share feedback about how to best prevent bears from getting into humans’ trash and limit the interactions bears have with humans.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s